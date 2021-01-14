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When Doctors don't align in Agenda.
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250 views • January 14, 2021
This kind of information is purposely scrubbed from journal sites, even though there are many other studies concluding the same concept, which is simple these wireless signals are dangerous to our and all living organics. Notice your trees leaves spots black in center and yellow then green at outer edge. Look closely at thumbnail pic of video.
Please share far and wide.
lbry://@Alienabsolushun#0/dna-single-double-break-the-spirit#0
Please share far and wide.
lbry://@Alienabsolushun#0/dna-single-double-break-the-spirit#0
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