CA, Palisades Fire Suspect Arrested - Authorities arrested, Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, of Melbourne, Florida - clip

Palisades Fire suspect arrested - clip
Authorities have arrested, Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, of Melbourne, Florida, for intentionally igniting a New Year’s Day fire that allegedly smoldered for days and later exploded into the deadly Palisades Fire.
More here:
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/uber-driver-29-arrested-for-intentionally-starting-deadly-palisades-fire/