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Largest Railroad Bridge In America At Night!
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10 views • January 13, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/t1locomotive/videos/vb.591467160889599/323479904975573/?type=2&theater - Amazing video by the T-1 Trust, feel free to share this post, and help fund this project!
A PNWR Portland and Western train crossing the Holcomb Creek Trestle at night. This train was led by two Classic EMD locomotives in notch 8! This historic railroad bridge is over 100 years old, and is one of the largest wood bridges in the world! Location is north of Hillsboro in Western Oregon, USA.
If you enjoy my videos, feel free to share and thanks for viewing!
A PNWR Portland and Western train crossing the Holcomb Creek Trestle at night. This train was led by two Classic EMD locomotives in notch 8! This historic railroad bridge is over 100 years old, and is one of the largest wood bridges in the world! Location is north of Hillsboro in Western Oregon, USA.
If you enjoy my videos, feel free to share and thanks for viewing!
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