The Real Dr Judy
87 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I sat in an airport in Boise on my way out last week on this trip, and two people were talking about going having a good old time at Las Vegas and poisoning themselves for a weekend, knowing they could come back and get their infusions of Nutrients and they cost 10s of 1000s of dollars that in many cases, the insurance companies that are destroying our country. It's all about the insurance we don't need to buy insurance to protect the mafia and our government from poisoning you. The immunity is freedom from government tyranny. That's usually my last slide of Thomas Jefferson. If we let the government decide the foods we eat and the medicines we take, soon, our souls will be in a sorry shape as the bodies, as the body of Christ that allows this tyranny. You know Thomas Jefferson. So that's true science, natural products, according to plants and the earth, but what's being called natural is not natural. And there is nothing on TV that is a biologic, that is FDA approved biologics, that is a biologic! They're all synthetic, and Bobby knows it, sorry. Secretary Kennedy knows this.

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1nAJEENoBNkJL

Nutritional Foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyDailyProtocolc

Dulsa: https://tinyurl.com/DulsaSweetenerSugarFree

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

DocOfDetox: https://store.docofdetox.com/therealdrjudy

healthnewsnutritiontruthnutrientjudy mikovitsdocofdetoxbiologic
