EPOCH TV | Mattias Desmet: The Rise of a New Technocratic Totalitarianism

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Epoch TV American Thought Leaders: Mattias Desmet: The Rise of a New Technocratic Totalitarianism"Hannah Arendt warned us…we will witness the emergence of a new totalitarianism which is not led by gang leaders such as Stalin or Hitler, but by dull bureaucrats and technocrats."
Mattias Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University & author of “The Psychology of Totalitarianism.” He is one of the world’s leading experts on the concept of mass formation.
#MassFormation #MattiasDesmet #MassFormationPsychosis
Full episode@EpochTV: https://ept.ms/S0913MattiasDesmet