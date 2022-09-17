Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Mattias Desmet: The Rise of a New Technocratic Totalitarianism
42 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Epoch TV American Thought Leaders: Mattias Desmet: The Rise of a New Technocratic Totalitarianism"Hannah Arendt warned us…we will witness the emergence of a new totalitarianism which is not led by gang leaders such as Stalin or Hitler, but by dull bureaucrats and technocrats."

Mattias Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University & author of “The Psychology of Totalitarianism.” He is one of the world’s leading experts on the concept of mass formation.

#MassFormation #MattiasDesmet #MassFormationPsychosis

Full [email protected] https://ept.ms/S0913MattiasDesmet  

Keywords
american thought leadersmattias desmetepoch tvmassformationpsychosis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket