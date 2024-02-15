Senator Ron Johnson:
- 6 million people illegally crossed.
– 31 states have a population less than 6 million.
- 2 million known gotaways.
- Increased drug trafficking.
– over 100,000 fentanyl overdoses.
- Increased sex trafficking.
The fact of the matter is that @POTUS and Democrats’ open border policies have caused an explosion of illegal immigration and are facilitating the multi-billion-dollar business model of some of the most evil people on the planet.
@SenRonJohnson
