Democrats' open border policies have caused an explosion of illegal immigration...
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Senator Ron Johnson:

- 6 million people illegally crossed.

– 31 states have a population less than 6 million.

- 2 million known gotaways.

- Increased drug trafficking.

– over 100,000 fentanyl overdoses.

- Increased sex trafficking.


The fact of the matter is that @POTUS and Democrats’ open border policies have caused an explosion of illegal immigration and are facilitating the multi-billion-dollar business model of some of the most evil people on the planet.


@SenRonJohnson

https://x.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1757587077930099182?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

