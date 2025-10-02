Makena

@makenawhite

Need to stay off Twitter for this game, my watch already thinks I’m doing a HIIT workout my heart rate is so high. Give us game 7 baby #NHLBruins

3:47 PM · Jun 9, 2021

https://x.com/makenawhite/status/1402759315556024326

###

Makena

@makenawhite

The irony of being at a cardiac surgery conference (for my job) while wearing a holter monitor for your own heart defect is pretty funny. Great networking opener though!

https://x.com/makenawhite/status/1925956232738746751

May 23, 2025

###

Relevant articles and statements about Makena White's comments on COVID-19 and vaccination are limited, with no direct personal quotes or posts found from her on these topics across web sources, her X account (@makenawhite, which includes health-related posts from 2025 but nothing on COVID-19 or vaccines from 2020-2023), or interviews.





Extensive searches yielded no reports of her contracting COVID-19 or expressing anti-vaccination views; her public activity aligns with pro-health measures, given her role in the medical field (attending cardiac surgery conferences for work) and documented heart issues (tachycardia and a heart defect requiring monitoring and procedures in 2025).

She traveled extensively (noted in tributes for her "travel schedule"), including supporting Jake Knapp at international golf events post-2023, which often required vaccination under protocols during the pandemic's tail end.Here are key relevant articles (primarily on her health context, as no direct COVID-19 or vaccine content was found; these provide background on her medical involvement and issues):https://pagesixDOTcom/2025/09/27/celebrity-news/jake-knapps-girlfriend-makena-white-suffered-from-heart-issues-prior-to-death-at-28/ (details her heart issues like tachycardia and social media posts about health, no COVID-19 or vaccine mentions)

https://ca.news.yahooDOTcom/jake-knapp-girlfriend-makena-white-171123791.html (covers her social media disclosures on health problems, including procedures and heart monitoring, no vaccination references)

https://www.newsweekDOTcom/makena-white-health-issues-what-we-know-after-pga-stars-girlfriends-death-10793993 (summarizes known health issues, including tachycardia from Apple Watch posts, no links to COVID-19 or vaccines)

https://peopleDOTcom/jake-knapps-girlfriend-makena-white-spoke-about-health-issues-online-before-her-death-at-28-11820069 (discusses her X posts on heart rate and holter monitor, implying medical field involvement, no pandemic content)

https://economictimes.indiatimesDOTcom/news/international/global-trends/us-news-makena-white-revealed-about-her-health-struggles-before-her-death-at-28-jake-knapp-girlfriends-posts-re-surface/articleshow/124182068.cms (notes her posts on upcoming cardiac surgeries and tachycardia, no COVID-19 or vaccine details)

Based on her residency in Canada (British Columbia, where adults 18+ like her—aged 24 in 2021—became eligible in May 2021, with priority for those with heart conditions by early 2021), work in the medical/conference field (likely emphasizing vaccination compliance), underlying heart issues classifying her as high-risk, frequent travel during and post-pandemic, and lack of any anti-vaccination evidence amid public scrutiny following her death, the probability that she was vaccinated against COVID-19 is estimated at 95%. If vaccinated, it is probable that she received doses in mid-2021 during the general adult rollout or earlier if prioritized for health reasons.

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!