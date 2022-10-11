Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AUSTRALIAN DEATHS ARE OFF THE CHARTS
4138 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

FISHY NUMBER OBFUSCATION CAN'T HIDE THE TRUTH
IN-VIDEO DATA SOURCES - TABLE/GRAPH
https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/latest-release#australian-deaths-by-week
DEATH/CASE REVISION EXCEL SHEET (May be harmless, maybe not) https://www.covid19data.com.au/deaths
GATEWAY PUNDIT (OCT 3/22) - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/australian-bureau-statistics-reports-increase-excess-deaths-2022-far-historical-average/
SYDNEY HERALD SEPT 21/22 - https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/covid-complications-push-australian-deaths-to-highest-number-in-40-years-20220921-p5bjtm.html

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
genocidesterilitypharmacide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket