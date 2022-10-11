AUSTRALIAN DEATHS ARE OFF THE CHARTS

FISHY NUMBER OBFUSCATION CAN'T HIDE THE TRUTH
IN-VIDEO DATA SOURCES - TABLE/GRAPH
https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/latest-release#australian-deaths-by-week
DEATH/CASE REVISION EXCEL SHEET (May be harmless, maybe not) https://www.covid19data.com.au/deaths
GATEWAY PUNDIT (OCT 3/22) - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/australian-bureau-statistics-reports-increase-excess-deaths-2022-far-historical-average/
SYDNEY HERALD SEPT 21/22 - https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/covid-complications-push-australian-deaths-to-highest-number-in-40-years-20220921-p5bjtm.html
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.