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Dec 19th Compilation Worldwide COVID Demonstrations Protests Marches Rallies Reclaim The Line
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122 views • December 22, 2021
Dec 19th Compilation Worldwide COVID Demonstrations Protests Marches Rallies Reclaim The Line
BananaMedia
https://rumble.com/vr4vhh-compilation-worldwide-demonstrations-reclaim-the-line-dec-19-2021.html
Compilation Worldwide Demonstrations - Reclaim The Line [Dec 19, 2021]
The last few days were massive! Many demonstrations, big crowds, worldwide. Ofcourse the mainstream media won't show you any of the protests, and if they do show, it's always lower numbers. All protests in this video took place between 16-19 december 2021 and were peaceful
The people demand their FREEDOM back! No more lies, no more lockdowns and no mandatory vaccinations. Reclaim The Line!
Share this link
BananaMedia
https://rumble.com/vr4vhh-compilation-worldwide-demonstrations-reclaim-the-line-dec-19-2021.html
Compilation Worldwide Demonstrations - Reclaim The Line [Dec 19, 2021]
The last few days were massive! Many demonstrations, big crowds, worldwide. Ofcourse the mainstream media won't show you any of the protests, and if they do show, it's always lower numbers. All protests in this video took place between 16-19 december 2021 and were peaceful
The people demand their FREEDOM back! No more lies, no more lockdowns and no mandatory vaccinations. Reclaim The Line!
Share this link
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