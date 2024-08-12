Scrubbed Clean? - Political Threats - Not Fit to Run But is Still President

Rep. Eli Crane Reveals Trump Shooter’s Home Was Reportedly Scrubbed Clean Like “Medical Lab” and No Silverware or Trash Was Found in Home





Representative Eli Crane of Arizona, during Tuesday’s U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, asked Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris questions regarding Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’s home.





The former Navy Seal, representing Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, asked Col. Paris, “Did your team make entry and conduct any investigation of the suspect’s home?”





Paris responded, “I believe we had people that participated in securing it; there were bomb assets that we provided on the night of.”





Crane continued, “Did you get any reports from any of your agents of anything fishy at the home?”





Paris answered, “I was briefed on uh..” before Crane asked, “Was there any silverware found in the home or trash?”





Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner responded, “I have nothing in the briefing I was given.”





Crane added, “Was it extremely clean, almost like a medical lab? Were you given any of those reports?”





“I wasn’t given any of those details,” added Paris.





Rep. Crane concluded his questioning by saying “That’s what I’m hearing, interesting.”





Armed Texas woman charged with making threats against former President Trump





An armed woman from Texas has been arrested after threatening former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, authorities said.





Christina Montoya, 41, was busted last Friday in northeastern DC after local cops were tipped off about her by the Secret Service and opened an investigation, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department of DC.





Violent political threats surge as 2024 begins, haunting American democracy





Rusty Bowers, a former speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives who played a pivotal role in resisting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, drove into his neighborhood east of Phoenix the day after Christmas to a spine-chilling scene.





Nancy Pelosi denies making calls to organize Democrat coup against Biden





Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi is denying claims that she made phone calls to organize the Democratic coup that ultimately forced President Biden out of the 2024 presidential race.





How Can Biden Serve as President If He Isn’t Fit To Run for Re-Election?





If Joe Biden is unfit to run for president, how can he be fit to continue serving as president?





The New York Times wants Biden to end his campaign.





But the job of being president is more demanding than running for reelection, by far.





Anyone who thinks Biden's infirmity means he ought to drop out should be calling for his immediate resignation.





