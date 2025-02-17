BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Consumer Confidence CRASHES: Economic Alarm Bells RINGING!
612 views • 2 months ago

Lynette Zang


 Feb 15, 2025

Today's video is about the consumer confidence report that just came out of the University Of Michigan. It looks like consumer confidence is at an all time low, what does that mean for you? You need to be prepared!


Set An Appointment with us here! https://meetings.hubspot.com/strategyconsultation/youtube-bookings?uuid=a793fe3c-f600-4662-b75a-2124b9a3148f Or Call us! 📞 833.GLD.ZANG or 833.453.9264

We are here to be of service to YOU!


