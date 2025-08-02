WATCH: AIPAC's puppet senator can't defend her masters

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who took almost $600,000 from AIPAC, squirmed when asked if the Israel lobby should register as a foreign agent:

"I don't know... I guess I'd have to look at the definition." 🤡

Pathetic! The same AIPAC (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/51948) that:

🔴Spent $42M in 2024 buying US politicians

🔴Forces $17.9B/year in military aid to Israel

🔴Smears critics as "anti-Semitic"

If it's not a foreign agent, then Israel is not a foreign state 😏