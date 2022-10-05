In All Circumstances Give Thanks - The three-fold vision of CMOSMen

Three-fold vision for 2022-23:

What is (Catholic) manhood? This question comes up more and more in our ever confusing culture, and thus Bishop Perry's Virtues of a Catholic Man seems the best place for a man to start.

https://href.li/?https://attachment.benchmarkemail.com/c652882/virtues-of-a-catholic-man1.pdf



Teaching the fundamentals of the Catholic Faith.: We all have our vices and temptations, and they all come down to how we view and practice the basic teachings of the faith as a Catholic man.

New Mission Statement: The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland (CMCS) is engaged in fostering holy and courageous men and proclaiming the importance of husbands and fathers to children and the family. CMCS is a Catholic Apostolate founded in 2004 by Most Reverend Joseph N. Perry, Deacon John Rangel, and Mr. Frank J Casella.

---

The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.

--

Comment below or contact us at https://contact.cmcsmen.net





CMCSMen videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of fostering Catholic men in Chicagoland to grow in holiness and to make Jesus Christ the center of their lives. Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more practical way of evangelizing Catholic men young and old, and their families, of helping them to understand what the culture often rejects – how men and women should relate to one another in complementary ways and how important husbands and fathers are to children.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Charity Mobile goes toward helping us achieve our mission of fostering 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man': https://charitymobile.com/cmcsindex.php

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/subscribe

▶️ View Our Videos On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cmcsmen

▶️ Visit Our Webpage https://apostolate.cmcsmen.net/cmcsmen

▶️ Read Our Blog https://cmcsmen.net





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen

🔴 MeWe Page: https://mewe.com/p/catholicmenchicagosouthland

🔴 MeWe Group: https://mewe.com/join/catholicmanhood

🔴 GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/casella

🔴 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@fjcasella

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cmcsmen

All of these social networking platforms have no algorithms, so you see our posts in your feeds in the order that we post them.

--

The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.