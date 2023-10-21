C19 SHOT DAMAGE IS DONE: 25% OF BABIES DEADhttps://rumble.com/v3qcvoj-c19-shot-damage-is-done-25-of-babies-dead.html

When you are trying to depopulate the world of human beings, you need a multi-pronged program.

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane





Support Dr Jane Ruby who fights depopulationhttps://rumble.com/v3qqhej-support-dr-jane-ruby-who-fights-depopulation.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gn48HuFpJnaL/

https://swebbtube.se/w/638JQFGYnDNHTmVy8RvFg4

https://www.brighteon.com/9dfb6017-0665-4f92-b880-5640547f2c27