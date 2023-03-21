https://gettr.com/post/p2bwfbze104
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】 3/18/2023 Fellow fighter “Pei Lian”: “I would like to say to Mr. Guo’s wife and Guo Mei, we are all your family, and we won’t let anybody hurt our brother Miles! I also have a few words to American patriots, please follow Mr. Miles Guo immediately, and he has been of benefit to the U.S.!”
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】 3/18/2023： 战友“陪练”：我想对七嫂和郭美说，我们都是你们的家人！谁要是伤害了七哥，我们绝不会放过他！我还想对美国的爱国者们说，赶快关注郭文贵先生，他对美国有恩！
