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NO Bill Gates! ITS TIME – VIDEO!! Banned everywhere
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1163 views • March 23, 2021
ITS TIME – VIDEO!! Banned everywhere
NO Bill Gates We will not comply with your evil agenda!
How does your bank account get to infringe my inalienable rights as a human being? Freedom of speech, freedom of travel, Bodily Autonomy, Access to Justice.Your experimental bio weapon gene therapy injection contravenes The Nuremberg Code and The Geneva Convention. You have no medical qualifications you simply pay an ex terrorist to run the WHO and call him Doctor. This is genocide and you should be arrested for crimes against humanity. Where is justice?
NO Bill Gates We will not comply with your evil agenda!
How does your bank account get to infringe my inalienable rights as a human being? Freedom of speech, freedom of travel, Bodily Autonomy, Access to Justice.Your experimental bio weapon gene therapy injection contravenes The Nuremberg Code and The Geneva Convention. You have no medical qualifications you simply pay an ex terrorist to run the WHO and call him Doctor. This is genocide and you should be arrested for crimes against humanity. Where is justice?
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