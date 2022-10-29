I Read 650+ Self-Improvement Books To LEARN THESE 7 Lessons | Tom Bilyeu

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



On Today's Episode: If you've ever wondered how Tom is able to retain so much information or how he's read hundreds of books in a single year, secrets are being revealed. Tom went from not knowing anything about NFTs, crypto, and blockchain at the beginning of 2021 to becoming a thought leader and international keynote speaker at multiple NFT events. How did he do it? In this episode, Tom is revealing major life lessons he's learned from reading hundreds of books, why reading is so important to your success, and how to leverage what you read and retain the most amount of information possible in the shortest amount of time.

SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Reading for Impact

0:18 | Books Build Better Beliefs

14:45 | It’s About Building Skills 26:22 | Focus on These Core Topics First 33:03 | Do This To Read More Efficiently 39:42 | Make The Information Stick 48:14 | Focus Is A Muscle

55:54 | Dyslexia Is A Superpower

58:26 | Get The Most Info in Just 30 Days

1:07:34 | Brain Optimization in the Gym

1:13:01 | Optimized by Meditation

1:20:25 | Optimize In the Kitchen

1:34:52 | Optimize Your Sleep Life QUOTES: “You have a lot of really dumb beliefs that you have mistaken for objective truth.”

[0:24] “The truth, very simply, is that which most efficiently moves you towards your goals.”





