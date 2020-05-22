© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE ULTIMATE CHOICE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • May 22, 2020
Most of us know that greed is a sin, but Jesus took it much further. He challenged our motivation for work. The New Testament says “covetousness is idolatry”. So the love of money and idols have much in common. God hates them both! Jesus says the ultimate choice is whether we are going to work for God, or work for the purpose of getting money.; we cannot serve God AND mammon at the same time (Mt. 6:24). Which have you chosen: God or money? Maybe it's time to get a different employer!
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
No Logo by The Passion Hi Fi
www.soundcloud.com/thepassionhifi
Above the Mesosphere by Pro Bangers
www.probangers.com
Wind by David Szesztay
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/David_Szesztay/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Night's Tale by Dexter Britain
www.dexterbritain.bandcamp.com
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Everybody's Got Problems That Aren't Mine
I don't See The Branches, I see the Trees by Chris Zabriskie
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Chris_Zabriskie/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Feel Good Instrumental by Broke For Free
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Turn On by RW Smith
(YouTube Audio Library)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
No Logo by The Passion Hi Fi
www.soundcloud.com/thepassionhifi
Above the Mesosphere by Pro Bangers
www.probangers.com
Wind by David Szesztay
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/David_Szesztay/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Night's Tale by Dexter Britain
www.dexterbritain.bandcamp.com
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Everybody's Got Problems That Aren't Mine
I don't See The Branches, I see the Trees by Chris Zabriskie
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Chris_Zabriskie/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Feel Good Instrumental by Broke For Free
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Turn On by RW Smith
(YouTube Audio Library)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.