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Comparison: Capitol Hill to BLM/Antifa- -- Let's Define Largely Peaceful Protests
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240 views • January 22, 2021
CNN continually told us along with the rest of the main stream media that there was almost no violence during the BLM and antifa riots that left hundreds injured, some dead, buildings and dreams burned to the ground in their awake, and billions of dollars worth of damage. Let's compare and contrast that to what happened on Capitol Hill, the one time that the white lost control and in fact Did riot. Let's try to define what exactly makes a "largely peaceful protest."
#largelypeaceful #protests #capitolhill
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#largelypeaceful #protests #capitolhill
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