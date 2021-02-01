Situation Update, Feb. 1, 2021 - Populist financial uprising may tear down the entire RIGGED system!

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The elections are rigged.
Wall Street is totally rigged. There is no “free market.”
The courts are rigged and no longer provide anything resembling “equal justice.”
The money supply is rigged with fiat currency and endless money printing.
The news is rigged with fake news from the globalist-controlled media.
Speech is rigged by the tech giants that censor truth and promote lies.
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-01-situation-update-feb-1-populist-financial-uprising.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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