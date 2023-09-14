Create New Account
Sanctuary Cities Transformed into a Living Hell - It's What They Asked For. 🤣🤣🤣
High Hopes
Jim Crenshaw


Sep 14, 2023


Doing Stupid stuff has its consequences. I call it the the Stupid Tax. Mayor Adams you idiot. I have not seen a possible "endin" to the idiotic things libtards have been doing for years. Welcome to the party you dumb...


"We gittin 10,000 migrants a month"...ROFL. Take some home with you and put them up at your house dude. And the cities and counties are all suing each other over this. I can't stop laughing. It is sad but I gotta laugh and this stupidity or I would cry.


Sources:

AmericaUncovered on YouTube

TheWarAgainstYou: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FUaYu9TpYLWq/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/tl7s0wYCK3eA/

migrantssanctuary citiestransformedliving helljim crenshawmayor adams

