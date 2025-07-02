URGENT: July 19 IHR deadline; WHO: contact your politicians to state your OPPOSITION MVI_4698

Subject: I Strongly Oppose the WHO’s IHR Amendments

AUSTRALIA’S SOVEREIGNTY MUST NOT BE REDUCED

Dear Health Minister Mark Butler

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHRs), which the World Health Organization (WHO) intends to finalise in July 2025.

If these amendments are not formally rejected by 19 July 2025, they will be automatically adopted and override, or deleteriously influence, Australia’s national decision-making in times of so-called “health emergencies.”

This is a direct threat to your decision making of what is right and best for Australians and Australia. We did not elect the WHO, yet these amendments would empower the WHO to direct lockdowns, digital health certificates, and even mandatory medical interventions.

We’ve already seen what happened with COVID, when declarations were made by unelected bureaucrats: the plausible premature death, and serious life-threatening, shortening, and debilitating illnesses, inflicted upon a large number of Australians (if in doubt, consult the excess death statistics from the date of the rollout of the COVID vaccines), destruction of thousands of businesses, economic collapse, mental health devastation, and billions of dollars lost. We cannot afford to go through that again.

Please represent the people who put you in office — not the WHO. Reject the IHR Amendments now.

Sincerely:

Your Full Name

Your Suburb, State

Your Postcode