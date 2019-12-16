© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW3 in Heaven & Earth Soon, No Place to Sit on Temple Mount
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • December 16, 2019
World War 3 is about to break out in Heaven and on Earth in Syria and Israel. According to the Bible, the Son of Perdition (the one that Christians call the "antichrist") will wage war in Heaven to sit in the Seat of GOD in the Temple of GOD in Heaven, whereas there is no place (throne or temple) on the Temple Mount on Earth.
It's time to understand what the bible really says about the Gog Magog war and the Temple and Son of Perdition, antichrist. Come out of traditional denominational doctrines of man. Please examine these Scriptures before making your final judgment. Prove all Things.
For more information on this subject please visit http://www.isawthelightministries.com/temple.html
and
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/antichrist.html
It's time to understand what the bible really says about the Gog Magog war and the Temple and Son of Perdition, antichrist. Come out of traditional denominational doctrines of man. Please examine these Scriptures before making your final judgment. Prove all Things.
For more information on this subject please visit http://www.isawthelightministries.com/temple.html
and
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/antichrist.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.