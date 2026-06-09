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6yrs ago June 2020 David Kaplan WTAE Reporter Says From The Bottom of His Heart We Are Purely Objective Journalists
David Kaplan
https://www.wtae.com/news-team/85f1cadb-650f-48df-b670-1322ab9c5163
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lsLSu2ZwXM
May 31 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvCVH8j2NO0
Pittsburgh cops watch and protect looters after terrorizing the peaceful protesters all day
Another Reporter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtkgUz_8CI0
Conspiracy Music Guru