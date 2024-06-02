United States Senate wants $500 MILLION TO BUYOUT US FARMS.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yanasa TV
Government agencies acquiring farmland due to chemical contamination concerns, leading to potential nationwide implementation. 0:00 Senate seeks funding to purchase farmland from US farmers. 0:44 Government agencies are pushing for the buyback program, raising concerns about narrative control. 04:23 Government agencies acquiring farmland due to chemical contamination concerns, leading to potential nationwide implementation. 08:07 Organic farms contaminated with PFAS due to nearby sewage sludge usage. 12:17 Complexity of proposed government program to address farm crisis causing panic and concern. 16:21 Concerns over government control, farm shutdowns, and global agendas impacting food security.