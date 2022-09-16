CHINESE OWNED SELF DRIVING, AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE CORP IDED IN METRO PHOENIX: "CRUISE

Company Owner/Operator: CRUISE

Contact | Cruise

LOCATION/TIME: Warner & 101/Price road intersection Chandler Arizona. Vehicle moving west on Warner crossing Price road. 8:30am-11am Thursday September 15th 2022.





Vehicle description: Small white compact car with orange stripes and "CRUISE" "SAPPHIRE" logos.





This vehicle appeared to have one driver(or attendant)and one front seat passenger.





Safety Issues: I observed no safety/moving violations by this vehicle.





Priority 1 followup.





RESEARCH NOTES:





DANIEL KAN FOUNDER OF CRUISE VEHICLE CORP.





DESCRIBED AS "CHINESE AMERICAN"





Justin Kan(brother of Daniel) was born on 16 July 1983, to Chinese immigrant parents. He has two siblings, Daniel Kan and Damien Kan. Daniel is also a young entrepreneur who has found another $1 billion company Cruise.





Kan’s youngest brother Damiem is a software engineer at Alto Pharmacy.