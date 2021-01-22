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Beating Big Tech at Their Own Game! (Solutions to Censorship, Surveillance, Information Restriction)
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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190 views • January 22, 2021
Posted 21January2021 Rob Braxman: Tech Surveillance Economy MAGAFT Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter. A Deep World of hurt. Counter of A.I.
Have a backup plan in case you are deplatformed. Shame the people that say "I have nothing to hide." They are the Sheep. Learn how to be a Wolf. Make their Data useless. Give different information. Feel A.I. Dis-information. Data must have an Index or Keywords. 1)Kill the Index to your Personal Data. Device Fingerprint, Browser Fingerprint, Your Real Name. Your Birthdate, Your IP Address, Your E-Mail Address, Your Phone Number. Contact list. Your Exact Location.
Hide information on the Internet, 2)Disinformation. 3) Solutions: Delete your Facebook Account. Create a sudo identity. Hide your IP Address us VPN. Remove your Device or Browser fingerprint. Use Browser Isolation. The more people withhold their Data from Big Tech the weaker they will be.
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surveillance economya i indexsheep vs wolves
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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