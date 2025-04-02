How NPC's Are Created + How They Grease the Skids for Authoritarians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nonplayer characters, NPC's, simply repeat the talking points that the media has hammered into their heads. Ask them a question about Marine Le Pen and France being banned from running for the presidency, they will excuse it with "far right" ... same with the AFD in Germany. They are the tools that the blob uses to get their way, the same Tesla protesters and Vandals that they have out with knives on their behalf.