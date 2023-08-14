X22 Report - Ep 3137b - Confirmed, The Plan Is Working, The Door Has Been Open, Art Of War

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
Trump and the patriots are in complete control, the [DS] is showing the
people how corrupt they are, this is not by accident, this is being done
on purpose, he is making them feel pain every step of they way. Trump
is showing the people what election interference looks like, and the
people are getting it. The plan is working and the polls show it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.