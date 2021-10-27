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The Vaccine from HELL. (Revised extended version)
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313 views • October 27, 2021
The Vaccine from HELL
(Revised Extended version)
If you still want to take the experimental injection after watching this extremely important video about the horrifying dangers of the covid 19 deadly vaccines, there is no hope for you.
This video proves that the vaccinated are the ones in real danger of either loosing their lives and their health will most certainly never be the same again.
Millions of people have died or have been crossly injured from these terrifying vaccines from HELL and it is time we brought those responsible to justice right now before they kill more people.
(Revised Extended version)
If you still want to take the experimental injection after watching this extremely important video about the horrifying dangers of the covid 19 deadly vaccines, there is no hope for you.
This video proves that the vaccinated are the ones in real danger of either loosing their lives and their health will most certainly never be the same again.
Millions of people have died or have been crossly injured from these terrifying vaccines from HELL and it is time we brought those responsible to justice right now before they kill more people.
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