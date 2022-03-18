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The DPR units with the close Russian support continue to move forward in the city of Mariupol. The fighting has already approached the Azovstal Metallurgical Plant.
Russian and DPR forces are advancing from the western and eastern directions, aiming at splitting the defending units of the AFU into two parts. There are some obvious signs of the collapse of the defense and the loss of the general command of the defending units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city.
After the city outskirts were completely secured by the DPR and Russian armies, the mass evacuation of civilians continues.
The military developments on the Donbass front lines seem to be still following the plan of the Russian military command.
The DPR units took control over the settlements of Mikhaylovka, Stavki, Vasilevka and street fighting continues in the large settlement of Verkhnetoretskoye to the southwest of Gorlovka.
To the south of Donetsk, the DPR army occupied the settlements of Stepnoye and Taramchuk. DPR forces are pushing the front lines away from the residential areas in Dokuchaevsk.
Clashes near the village of Maryinka continue. The AFU attempt to save their positions to the south of the Marinka-Kurakhovo highway and provide stubborn resistance to the DPR advance.
Ugledar remains under the AFU control, but the withdrawal of some Ukrainian units from the city was reported. G_2(A) Along the E50 highway, supply of military reinforcements for the defending grouping continues from the city of Dnipro.
Fierce clashes near Avdiivka and Popasnaya continue.
In the area of the Severodonetsk-Lisichansk, the LPR grouping continues successful offensive operations. Fighting on the north-western, north-eastern and eastern outskirts of the city of Severodonetsk continues. But DPR forces are yet to enter the cities.
In the Izyum—Balakleya region, fighting continues on the southern bank of the Donets River and in the southern districts of Izyum. The AFU destroyed some of the bridges and are preparing to withdraw to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.
In the Kharkov region, the units of the Russian Federation suppressed the AFU artillery on the northeastern approaches to the city.
The UAF military facilities in the Kharkov region were significantly damaged by Russian rocket and artillery strikes. The positions of the AFU artillery in Shishkovka were hit.
Earlier, the artillery fire of the Russian Army destroyed the AFU firing positions in Northern and Eastern Saltovka. The AFU fire from these positions stopped.
Another facility linked to the US programs on the development of the potentially dangerous strains and research of pathogens of potentially dangerous diseases was discovered near the village of Merefa.
After numerous strikes of the Ukrainian Tochka-U tactic missiles on the civilians in the DPR and LPR, on March 17, Russian rockets destroyed the Ukrainian 732 artillery military ammo base in the town of Sarny in the Rivne region, where the missiles were stored.
Near Kiev, the AFU counter offensive on Gostomel and Bucha turned out to be virtual. The Russian paratroopers managed to force the Irpen River, gain a foothold on the eastern shore. The expansion of the bridgehead is planned.
In the area of Nikolaev there are clashes to the north of the city. The AFU attack in the direction of the Kakhovskaya HPP was repulsed.
The forces of the warring sides are proportionally depleted. Having tactical successes, the Russian army and the L/DPR are forced to focus on the most important front lines, in Mariupol and in the city of Severodonetsk. In other regions, Russian forces are actively using artillery and aviation to suppress the AFU firing positions and fortifications. For their part, the Ukrainian units are close to exhausting their defensive potential. Offensive actions of Kiev forces are apparently possible only in the area of Nikolaev and to carry out a potential breakthrough to the West from the eastern front lines, where their main grouping is under threat of operational encirclement. Each side solves the lack of forces and means in its own way. Russia is pulling up additional units from its central regions. Ukraine is forcing the mobilization of civilians and receives a large number of weapons from NATO countries.
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