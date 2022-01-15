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AUSTRALIA: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR NOT SHOWING VACCINE PASSPORT
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110 views • January 15, 2022
GetonthebusGus: This is why Vancouver Canada is so overloaded with Aussies. The former lock down prison island is once again gone back to it's old reputation as a prison colony. The place is nothing but one big kangaroo court where everyone is a convict. Hitler and his jackboots would be proud of your leaders, but the world now looks down on you as a bunch of bass akwards sheep that like getting screwed by their owners and masters
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