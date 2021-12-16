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When no route seems open, just move upwards....!!
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21 views • December 16, 2021
One of the lessons I was taught, back in the days of my youth, was that when You look around and all routes seem blocked... You can still look and move upwards!!
Drones have reminded me of that...
This is Athens GR and it is my city...
What skies are accommodating Your flights??
Drones have reminded me of that...
This is Athens GR and it is my city...
What skies are accommodating Your flights??
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