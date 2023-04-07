Create New Account
Trump's Arrest PROVES We Live Under Democrat TYRANNY Glenn TV Ep 266
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago
Glenn Beck


April 5, 2023


Glenn examines the 34 felony charges that have been lobbed at President Trump and warns of the dark place America is headed. All signs point to a banana republic when a justice system is used as a political weapon, fear keeps people in line, and the corrupt public/private partnerships reign supreme. Remember the video from China when President Xi had his political rival forcibly removed on live TV? This is essentially what the Democrat Party is doing to its biggest political opponent. Any Democrat or member of the mainstream media who condemned Xi’s actions or expressed shock but is now applauding what is happening to Donald Trump can kindly SIT DOWN. Blaze Media co-founder and @LevinTV host Mark Levin confirms to Glenn: “We ARE in a tyranny. The question is whether we can claw our way out.” He tells Glenn about his dinner with President Trump just hours after he learned of DA Bragg’s indictment. “The more they push Trump, the more he pushes back. He will NOT collapse.” Levin also explains the REAL reason they want to take out Trump and calls on the GOP, billionaires on the right, and DAs to stop being cowards and enforce the rule of law: “They need to scour these law books and sue the bastards!”


trumpjustice systemcorruptionpresidentamericafeardemocratarrestfelonymark levintyrannyglenn beckpushbanana republicdistrict attorneybraggpolitical weaponclaw our way outenforce the law

