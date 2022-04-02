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Trudeau the Dictator - the Other 24 Report w Seymour Guff (Candid Puppet News - Episode 007)
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161 views • April 02, 2022
Justin Trudeau is called out at the European Parliament as a dictator by a number of members who are disgusted by his tyrannical actions against civil liberties in Canada. So why isn’t the main stream media in Canada reporting on his humiliation? What really happened? Objective reporting in Canada is apparently dead. Don’t trust the Canadian legacy media to provide you with the truth. Seymour Guff and the team provide the facts. (Ep-007) April 01, 2022
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079321296353 "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/to24news (theOther24)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
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