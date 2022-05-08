What Is A True Christian 2? John 14:23; Matthew 7:21-27, 20220508



John 14:23 - Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him. Amen!



Fruit of a Spirit-Born Christian

A true Christian is a Holy Spirit-born again believer who has demonstrated repentance toward GOD and faith toward our LORD Jesus Christ (Acts 20:21). Such a believer has accepted the LORD Jesus as his Savior, genuinely repented of his sin, completely surrendered his life to Christ by pledging his willingness to carry the cross daily to follow his LORD, and strives daily to meet each circumstance as defined in the LORD’s Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5, 6, & 7) as well as the rest of the Old and New Testaments of the Holy Scripture. Amen!