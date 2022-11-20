TACO BELL IN ALLEN TEXAS SERVING BLEACH PACKETS AS SAUCE FOR YOUR TACO'S - FAST FOOD FAST DEATH

Don't eat at these places. They are nasty. Fast food = Fast death. Share this so it gets enough publicity so that this gets someone's attention. The Feds need to get off their assess and put the children down for a couple of seconds and investigate this terror attack that they did not do.... or did they ? Hmmm....
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Shared from and subscribe to:
99%
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.