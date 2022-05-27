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DEL’S MESSAGE FOR THE MEDIA ON UVALDE
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350 views • May 27, 2022
The HighWire team mourns the loss of dozens in the Robb Elementary shooting. Del pays tribute and explains why he’s fired up over the politicization of this, and other tragedies like this one.
#Uvalde #BigPharma #HeartofTheMatter
POSTED: May 27, 2022
#Uvalde #BigPharma #HeartofTheMatter
POSTED: May 27, 2022
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