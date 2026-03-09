Lifespan: Today- 70 to 80 – Biblical- 900 ?

The oldest person to ever live was Jeanne Calment of France, who lived to the age of 122 years and 164 days. Born in 1875, she passed away in 1997. She was known for her sharp wit and active lifestyle, taking up fencing at 85 and riding a bicycle until her 100th birthday. While Jeanne Calment is an individual record-holder, groups of people often reach high ages together in what are known as Blue Zones: Okinawa-Japan, Loma Linda-California and Sardinia-Italy,

Loma Linda, California, is unique because it is the only "Blue Zone" in the United States. While other Blue Zones (like Sardinia or Okinawa) are often isolated islands or mountain villages, Loma Linda is a bustling suburb where the residents—largely Seventh-day Adventists—outlive the average American by about 7 to 10 years.

The core of their lifestyle is the belief that the body is a "Temple of the Holy Spirit." This provides a religious motivation for health that goes beyond just looking good or avoiding doctor visits. One of the most significant factors in their longevity is the 24-hour Sabbath (Saturday).

From a theological and scriptural perspective, the Bible records much greater ages, particularly in the book of Genesis. The Bible describes a period before the Great Flood where humans lived significantly longer than they do today. Methuselah-969 years, Noah-950 years, Adam-930 years,

While the Bible doesn't provide a medical "case file" for why the patriarchs lived so long, many theologians and creation scientists have developed theories based on the text to explain how those 900-year lifespans were possible.

The most common theories are:

1) the Earth was originally surrounded by a water vapor canopy (the "waters above the firmament" mentioned in Genesis 1:7). This canopy would have acted like a massive filter, blocking harmful cosmic radiation and ultraviolet rays that contribute to aging and DNA damage today.

2) Adam and Eve were created with "perfect" DNA. Over time, through mutations, disease, and environmental toxins, the human genome became "corrupted."

3) As humanity moved further away from God (theologically), their physical vitality decreased.

The "post-flood decay" refers to the dramatic, rapid drop in human lifespans recorded in Genesis 11. When you plot these ages on a graph, they don't just "sink"—they follow a precise mathematical pattern known as an exponential decay curve.

Notice that the curve doesn't go to zero. It begins to "tail off" around the time of Abraham and Moses.

• Abraham: 175 years

• Moses: 120 years

• David: 70 years (The "threescore and ten" mentioned in Psalm 90)

This "leveling off" suggests the human body eventually reached a new biological equilibrium with its environment—the same 70 to 120-year window we still see today.



