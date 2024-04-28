Scarred for Life (Physically & Psychologically)





I posted about this young girl earlier and some people who have a sickness in their head have said it was fake. Well here she is again. It seems to me that those individuals either have a hard time dealing with the harsh realities of this world and that's their way of trying to disconnect from it all as a coping mechanism.

Israel discriminately, mostly intentionally, targets buildings with children in it. And I've said it before, and I'll say it again and again. If you're not of their race and creed, meaning a fair skinned and Zionist, then you are an eventual target. Wake the hell up and read their propagandist books and sermons. Whether they are religious or atheist, they all follow their superiority dogma. Hopefully the world will continue to wake up and humanity will eventually answer the long standing, infamous Jewish question.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





