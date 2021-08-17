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'Screw your freedom:' Schwarzenegger slams anti-maskers
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101 views • August 17, 2021
Hmmm . . . with freedom does come responsibilities . . but to say screw your freedom is wrong!! As one man title on his video: LIFE IS FREEDOM. FREEDOM IS LIFE, without freedom we do not have life. . . we just become controlled beings . . . alive, not living but only existing.
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