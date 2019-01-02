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2/1/19 #NERVOUSNANCY: TRUMP Says "Listen Closely to SOTU" #NEST #Q
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184 views • January 01, 2021
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2/1/19: While we await the SOTU on Tuesday, POTUS says, "Ithink you will find it exciting." Meanwhile, a bust of 395 lbs of meth and 254 lbs of fentanyl happens on the Mexico border and hundreds are arrested for sex trafficking in a CA raid. Q is back...
Please subscribe to Katie G and Citizen's Investigative Report:
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Please subscribe to Deplorable MacAllister:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIOy97cVL_U
https://www.upi.com/Border-agents-seize-47M-in-fentanyl-meth-from-Mexico/5631548964255/
Nancy Pelosi was a central investor in this warehouse:
http://www.americanfreepress.net/html/pelosi_s_trail_215.html
VA Gov. Northam received $2 Mill from PP:
https://www.yourvoiceamerica.tv/governor-who-endorsed-infanticide-received-2-million-from-planned-parenthood-big-league-politics/
Planned Parenthood got $564 Million of Taxpayer $ 2018:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/planned-parenthoods-new-annual-report-abortions-profits-tax-funding-all-ros
https://politicalmayhem.news/nancy-pelosis-dirty-family-secret-just-came-out-see-it-before-its-buried/
Your NEST system is watching you and worse:
https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/01/hacked-nest-cam-called-dad-n-asked-looking-8427057/
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2/1/19: While we await the SOTU on Tuesday, POTUS says, "Ithink you will find it exciting." Meanwhile, a bust of 395 lbs of meth and 254 lbs of fentanyl happens on the Mexico border and hundreds are arrested for sex trafficking in a CA raid. Q is back...
Please subscribe to Katie G and Citizen's Investigative Report:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m78DMlWY5jU
Please subscribe to Deplorable MacAllister:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIOy97cVL_U
https://www.upi.com/Border-agents-seize-47M-in-fentanyl-meth-from-Mexico/5631548964255/
Nancy Pelosi was a central investor in this warehouse:
http://www.americanfreepress.net/html/pelosi_s_trail_215.html
VA Gov. Northam received $2 Mill from PP:
https://www.yourvoiceamerica.tv/governor-who-endorsed-infanticide-received-2-million-from-planned-parenthood-big-league-politics/
Planned Parenthood got $564 Million of Taxpayer $ 2018:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/planned-parenthoods-new-annual-report-abortions-profits-tax-funding-all-ros
https://politicalmayhem.news/nancy-pelosis-dirty-family-secret-just-came-out-see-it-before-its-buried/
Your NEST system is watching you and worse:
https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/01/hacked-nest-cam-called-dad-n-asked-looking-8427057/
Thank you to everyone who supports YAFTV! I will be announcing the winners of the January Patron giveaway on Monday! I appreciate everyone who gives to the channel with excellent comments, news tips, donations and Patreon support! Please support the Patriot movement to retake America by getting active in your own community! Explore these methods:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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