Disinformation - Trump BBC - Charged For Beating Home Intruder

n 2019, a rare and shocking event in the Malaysian peninsula town of Ketereh grabbed international headlines. Nearly 40 girls age 12 to 18 from a religious school had been screaming inconsolably, claiming to have seen a “face of pure evil,” complete with images of blood and gore.





Experts believe that the girls suffered what is known as a mass psychogenic illness, a psychological condition that results in physical symptoms and spreads socially – much like a virus.





https://theconversation.com/misinformation-lends-itself-to-social-contagion-heres-how-to-recognize-and-combat-it-254298





Media’s Role in Propaganda: From Historical Conflicts to Modern Politics





What exactly is propaganda?





First, let’s clear up a common confusion. Is all persuasion propaganda? Not really. If your friend tries to convince you their favorite pizza place is the best, that’s persuasion. They are (usually) open about their goal. Propaganda is different.





Propaganda is often:





One-sided: It presents only the facts and arguments that support its case, while ignoring, distorting, or attacking any opposing information.

Emotional: It aims for your heart, not your head. It uses fear, anger, pride, and patriotism to bypass critical thinking.

Hidden: The true source or goal of the message is often concealed. It might be disguised as “news,” “scientific research,” or a “grassroots movement.”

Systematic: It’s not a single ad. It’s a sustained campaign, repeating the same messages over and over across different media channels until they start to feel like common sense.





https://journalism.university/media-and-communication-theories/medias-role-in-propaganda-historical-to-modern-politics/









Trump sues BBC for $10bn over edited 2021 US Capitol riot speech





Lawyers for US President Donald Trump say the BBC caused him overwhelming reputational and financial harm.





https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/16/trump-sues-bbc-for-10bn-over-edited-2021-capitol-riot-speech









Skate Canada to stop hosting events in Alberta due to sports gender law





Canada’s governing body for figure skating says Alberta is now a no-go zone for national and international events because of its law on transgender athletes participating in female-only sports.





https://globalnews.ca/news/11580359/skate-canada-alberta-sport-transgender-law/









Sleeping man who allegedly defended himself against intruder faces charges





The guy who allegedly broke in and was wanted by police on other matters is now in a Toronto Hospital with life threatening injuries. But the victim who was in slumber also faces serious charges





https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-sleeping-man-who-allegedly-defended-himself-against-intruder-faces-charges