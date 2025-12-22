BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Disinformation - Trump BBC - Charged For Beating Home Intruder
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

Misinformation lends itself to social contagion – here’s how to recognize and combat it


n 2019, a rare and shocking event in the Malaysian peninsula town of Ketereh grabbed international headlines. Nearly 40 girls age 12 to 18 from a religious school had been screaming inconsolably, claiming to have seen a “face of pure evil,” complete with images of blood and gore.


Experts believe that the girls suffered what is known as a mass psychogenic illness, a psychological condition that results in physical symptoms and spreads socially – much like a virus.


https://theconversation.com/misinformation-lends-itself-to-social-contagion-heres-how-to-recognize-and-combat-it-254298


Media’s Role in Propaganda: From Historical Conflicts to Modern Politics


What exactly is propaganda?


First, let’s clear up a common confusion. Is all persuasion propaganda? Not really. If your friend tries to convince you their favorite pizza place is the best, that’s persuasion. They are (usually) open about their goal. Propaganda is different.


Propaganda is often:


One-sided: It presents only the facts and arguments that support its case, while ignoring, distorting, or attacking any opposing information.

Emotional: It aims for your heart, not your head. It uses fear, anger, pride, and patriotism to bypass critical thinking.

Hidden: The true source or goal of the message is often concealed. It might be disguised as “news,” “scientific research,” or a “grassroots movement.”

Systematic: It’s not a single ad. It’s a sustained campaign, repeating the same messages over and over across different media channels until they start to feel like common sense.


https://journalism.university/media-and-communication-theories/medias-role-in-propaganda-historical-to-modern-politics/



Trump sues BBC for $10bn over edited 2021 US Capitol riot speech


Lawyers for US President Donald Trump say the BBC caused him overwhelming reputational and financial harm.


https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/16/trump-sues-bbc-for-10bn-over-edited-2021-capitol-riot-speech



Skate Canada to stop hosting events in Alberta due to sports gender law


Canada’s governing body for figure skating says Alberta is now a no-go zone for national and international events because of its law on transgender athletes participating in female-only sports.


https://globalnews.ca/news/11580359/skate-canada-alberta-sport-transgender-law/



Sleeping man who allegedly defended himself against intruder faces charges


The guy who allegedly broke in and was wanted by police on other matters is now in a Toronto Hospital with life threatening injuries. But the victim who was in slumber also faces serious charges


https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-sleeping-man-who-allegedly-defended-himself-against-intruder-faces-charges

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
The trap is set: Israel&#8217;s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

The trap is set: Israel’s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

Lance D Johnson
Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of &#8220;military confrontation&#8221;

Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of “military confrontation”

Belle Carter
DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

Jacob Thomas
Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Belle Carter
House passes MTG&#8217;s &#8220;Protect Children&#8217;s Innocence Act&#8221; banning gender-related interventions for minors

House passes MTG’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” banning gender-related interventions for minors

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy