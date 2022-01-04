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Re-Engineering Survivors of Deep State Transhumanism: Part Four
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191 views • January 04, 2022
Deep State minions and population-control zealots like Bill Gates their propagandists like Yuval Harari are hoping to re-engineer and "upgrade" human beings--and ensure that there are less of them--as part of their dream of transhumanism, The New American magazine's Alex Newman warns in Part Four of this series on transhumanism for Behind The Deep State. Injections that insert genetic material into the human body and hijack its cells for various functions appear to be a critical precursor to this madness, as transhumanists themselves admit. Other gene-editing technologies such as CRISPR are being used for these purposes now, albeit at an early level. A Moderna scientist even discusses "hacking the software of life" with these tools. Already, Deep State media organs admit some of the bizarre creations coming out of this technology including babies made from the genetic material of three parents, super-human soldiers being created by governments, human-animal chimeras such as organisms made from DNA coming from mice and human beings, and much more.
Please note: This episode initially aired with an incorrect title and description (Deep State Transhumanists: Becoming 'Gods,' or Building 'God'? Part Four). This was a mistake and we regret the error. That title will be the headline for episode five airing next week. Thank you for your understanding.
Please note: This episode initially aired with an incorrect title and description (Deep State Transhumanists: Becoming 'Gods,' or Building 'God'? Part Four). This was a mistake and we regret the error. That title will be the headline for episode five airing next week. Thank you for your understanding.
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