Prophecy Excerpts 95, 102 Against Abortion. Those that fight abortion YAH esteems are mocked, jailed ect..Pro Life Champion Dr. Alan Keyes, delivers Epic Speech to Legend CRTL (Est.1967) starts 13:28

this is a mirrored video

For full speech just visit Colorado Right to Life on Youtube. CRTL is one of the first (Established in 1967) and finest Pro Life Organization in the world without a doubt. Alan Keyes has been actively involved with them and he is highly regarded as an established Champion is the movement and refuses to compromise. And as you know he is on Brighteon and a very important leader there.

Some comments about how respected he is below, he's earned it

Guy Stevenson 11 years ago

We do not need a voice that is right when everyone else is right. We need a voice that is right when everyone else is wrong. We need Alan Keyes.

LibertyEconomics 9 years ago

It's impossible to watch this man speak and not be overcome with a sense of awe and conviction.

-------------

Excerpts from YAH'S Prophecy 102

"For those who have sacrificed and stood up for the morality, you lay your life down to protect an unborn child. You've been willing to be humiliated and be thrown in jail to protest against abortion, same sex marriages. In so many different ways, depending on where you are in this world. Some have been beaten; some have been tortured; some have been imprisoned. Oh MY darling ones! Depending upon the persecution, depending upon the suffering you've done, this is the description of your beautiful vial that holds your tears that come as a sweet fragrance to MY nostrils and I lovingly caress those vials for I know the price that you pay for ME! And MY darling Bride, it's not going to get any easier! (YAHUSHUA is weeping through Elisabeth.) For satan hates you so! He hates you! He hates you! He hates you! For MY praise is continually in your mouth! He angrily says, "Praise me! Worship me!" But instead, you say, "We rebuke you satan! Get away! The shed Blood of YAHUSHUA stands against you!" And he cringes and he runs!"





Here are Prophecy Excerpts exposing abortion for the murder it is life begins at conception

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

See all Prophecies here

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

