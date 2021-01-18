BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, the People of the USA's [Re]Education/ReMembrance ~ Patriot & Senator JFK Conference Press in Los Angeles, CA., at KTLA News
Great Awakened
Great Awakened
96 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • January 18, 2021
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, the People of the USA's [Re]Education/ReMembrance ~ Patriot & Senator JFK Conference Press in Los Angeles, CA., at KTLA News on 03-29-1959.

"The KTLA newsfilm collection at UCLA consists of cut and unedited stories, outtakes and fill footage, originally shot on 16mm reversal film stock with magnetic soundtrack. Some footage, particularly material not used for broadcast, may be without sound.

Title: "Senator John F. Kennedy gives press conference in Los Angeles." Date: March 29, 1959.

Summary: At an unnamed hotel in Los Angeles, Senator John F. Kennedy responds to questions from reporters. One of the main topics covered in this segment is the steelworker's strike and labor legislation. Kennedy states there is no advantage in having the Federal Government intervene to break a strike because it helps the business, which provides no motivation to negotiate. Another topic covered in detail is the impact Kennedy being a Catholic could have on a possible presidential campaign. Al Smith's unsuccessful 1928 campaign is mentioned, as is the negative literature currently circulated about Governor Pat Brown. Other topics covered briefly are why the U.S. should not recognize Red China at this time, his meeting with Governor Brown, and when he will announce if he is running for president."
Keywords
worldunited states of americawe the peopleallinonegreat awakenedinforealvideo archive selectionsre education re membranceusa patriot senator jfk massachusettspress conference in los angelesktla news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Douglas Harrington
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy