Hard shots of trench battle. Ukrainian soldiers are trying to take the trench with Russian fighters, crushing them with fire and bombing from a copter.

At some point, our fighters get injured and the enemy decides that this is a chance to capture the position. Coming up to full height for easy prey, two Ukrainian soldiers are hit by Russian machine gunners, who covered the trench all this time and did not give himself away, and the grenade prepared by our desperate fighter for himself is now going to finish off Ukrainian soldiers.