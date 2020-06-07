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104 KILLING MYCOPLASMA: Hydrogen Peroxide IV
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482 views • June 07, 2020
Another way to kill mycoplasma, the most common cause of cancer and disease.
Links:
George Floyd article
http://mileswmathis.com/floyd.pdf
Great medical documentary (origin of the AMA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NiU0zJYCqk
my email address: [email protected]
Links:
George Floyd article
http://mileswmathis.com/floyd.pdf
Great medical documentary (origin of the AMA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NiU0zJYCqk
my email address: [email protected]
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