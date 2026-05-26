West’s billions in aid to Africa exist only on paper — Maria Zakharova



'Even if some funds are sent, they go to Western companies operating there — so the money ends up back with them'.

Adding:

Putin's Aide Ushakov on Putin's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan tomorrow:



➡️Putin will speak at the plenary session where he will assess the current level of digitalization and the development of AI in the world and within the EAEU.



➡️Putin and Tokayev will make a statement for the press, where they will discuss, among other things, military-technical cooperation.



➡️Putin's visit to Kazakhstan will be a state visit, contrary to protocol tradition, emphasizing the high level of relations.



➡️Russia will be represented at the EAEU by a delegation of 400 people.



➡️Russia accounts for a fifth of Kazakhstan's trade, with a record-high turnover of $29 billion.



➡️Tokayev will personally greet Putin, who will arrive in Astana on the evening of May 27.



➡️The construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan using Russian technology will be formalized in an agreement that will be signed during the visit.

Adding, forwarded from Dmitry Medvedev:

Frankly, it’s hard to guess what must have happened to the feeble brains of the leaders of the so-called ukraine, whose grandfathers had fought for what was then our common land and hated the Banderites with all their soul, that prompted them to kneel during the reinterment of the Nazi bastards. First, Melnik; then Konovalets, and Bandera is next.



Hey, you, degenerate in green, aren’t you afraid that your grandfather might come for you in the dead of night to strangle you with his bony hand? Or that “true-blue Ukrainians” will remember your origins and your prancing with the Muscovites and decide to hang you for losing a substantial part of the country?



Sure, Germany has its fair share of Nazis, but even they don’t dare sanctify Schicklgruber, Bormann, Göring, Himmler, or Goebbels on a national scale. The Kiev degenerates can beat the competition here!



Oh, one more thing. The Israeli MFA has denounced the atrocious reinterment of a criminal as a “hero of free Ukraine” but what about their supplies of various military equipment to Kiev? Or is it their bloody business as usual?





