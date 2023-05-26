The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers 🙏 after one of its deputies was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night while directing traffic after a high school graduation.



According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Deputy Andy Lahera, and several other deputies, were directing traffic at the intersection of Saunders Way and South Lecanto Highway following the Lecanto High School graduation when he was hit by a 19-year-old female traveling south on South Lecanto Highway.



Troopers say deputies on the scene immediately began performing life-saving measures on Lahera.



Deputy Lahera was flown to an area trauma center where he is currently stable, but in critical condtion. The sheriff's office said he sustained multiple broken bones, fractures, abrasions and internal injuries.



